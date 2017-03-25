Fresh Air Weekend: Comic Pete Holmes; Ron Powers Discusses His Sons' Schizophrenia

Enlarge this image toggle caption McCall B. Polay/HBO McCall B. Polay/HBO

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Comic Pete Holmes Draws On His Early Career And 'Churchy' Roots In 'Crashing': Holmes, who grew up a devout Christian, says he saw himself as a "Good Boy" comic in the early stages of his career. "I was basically picturing [Jesus] in the back of the club."

Father Of 2 Sons With Schizophrenia Talks Of His Struggle To Save Them: "There is no greater ... feeling of helplessness than to watch two beloved sons deteriorate before [your] eyes," says Ron Powers. His new book is No One Cares About Crazy People.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Comic Pete Holmes Draws On His Early Career And 'Churchy' Roots In 'Crashing'

Father Of 2 Sons With Schizophrenia Talks Of His Struggle To Save Them