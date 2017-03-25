Not My Job: Country Singer Charley Pride Gets Quizzed On Shame

Charley Pride, one of the first African-American stars in country music, has sold more records for RCA than anyone not named Elvis Presley. Since Pride has a lot to be proud of, we're going to quiz him on shame — three questions about people who've made big mistakes. Click the listen link above to hear how he does.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

And now the game where we reward a life well-lived with 10 minutes poorly spent. It's called Not My Job. Charley Pride is a legend in country music. Not only one of the first African-American stars in country, he sold more records for RCA than anybody not named Elvis Presley. And he also is the only country star who can hit a curve ball. Charley Pride, welcome to WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Now, you had a - we found out you had a background suited to a great country singer. You grew up poor in Mississippi. Is that right?

CHARLEY PRIDE: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: How - we read 11 siblings.

PRIDE: Eight boys and three girls.

SAGAL: And what was that like?

PRIDE: Well, you sleep three and four to a bed. I used to wake up and my brother that I'm next to, his toes is right in my nose like that.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: His toes in your nose. That sounds actually like a country song right there. And when you were a young man living there, did you think, I'll get out of this and I'll write country music about this someday?

PRIDE: No, no. My - I wanted to do something other than pick cotton and grow up in Mississippi. I remember when they - Jackie Robinson first went to the major leagues that I was picking cotton beside my dad and I said, you know, here's my way out of this cotton field. So my dream was to go to the major leagues and break all the records. And by the time I was 35 or 36, then I would sing.

SAGAL: Oh, I see.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: So you were going to postpone your career as a music star and be a baseball star first.

PRIDE: Right.

SAGAL: But you actually had talent. You were a very good player, right?

PRIDE: I was with the Angels in '61. I made it there. I just didn't stay. I cracked my my elbow in Sikeston, Mo. I had all three (imitating baseball pitch).

SAGAL: I have no idea what you just meant.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: What does that mean?

SAGAL: It sounded terrible. What was that?

PRIDE: (Imitating fastball pitch) That's the hum of the fastball.

SAGAL: The fastball.

PRIDE: (Imitating curveball pitch) Is curveball. Yeah. That's the changeup.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

PRIDE: So that was my ambition to do that.

SAGAL: Yeah.

PRIDE: So...

SAGAL: But you were on the major leagues for one year, you said, in '61 for the Angels?

PRIDE: No, just about two or three weeks.

SAGAL: Hey...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...More than me, man. You have my respect.

PRIDE: But I'm still in baseball because I'm part owner of the Texas Rangers.

SAGAL: Yeah, you are. You're part owner. And...

(APPLAUSE)

PRIDE: I'm in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

SAGAL: I was about to mention that.

PRIDE: That's good.

(APPLAUSE)

PRIDE: Wouldn't it have been nice - see, I did the anthem when they - see, I played in the old Negro League. And they put I forget how many in the Hall of Fame. And then they got me to do both anthems...

SAGAL: Right.

PRIDE: ...At Cooperstown.

SAGAL: Right. When they put those Negro League players in.

PRIDE: Yeah, the Negro League players. So wouldn't it be something to think about, me in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame (yodeling) with this? Now, I guarantee you - I bet you Cooperstown Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame - whoever would do it anymore?

SAGAL: That's true. You'd be the only one. But here's the thing.

(APPLAUSE)

PETER GROSZ: Also, I think if he wanted to - if you really want to get in the Hall of Fame or at least have a major league baseball record, if you walked out on the field and just stood there and had one pitch thrown to you, you might be the oldest man to ever play in a baseball game. So you might have a record there.

SAGAL: Yeah.

GROSZ: And if you're part owner of the team just, you know, tap somebody on the shoulder and be like, sit down, bub, and then walk out, pick a bat up.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Well, Charley Pride, we have invited you here today to play a game that this time we're calling...

BILL KURTIS: My last name is shame.

SAGAL: Now, your actual name is Charley Pride. But we thought it'd be interesting then to ask a man named Pride about people who experienced shame. So we're going to ask you three multiple choice questions. If you get two right, you'll win our prize for one of our listeners. Bill, who is Charley Pride playing for?

KURTIS: Greg Anderson of Dallas, Texas.

SAGAL: All right.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Here's your first question. So NASA the space agency has had a number of reasons to blush over the years, such as which of these? One of these happened - A, when the astronauts on Apollo 8, the first to orbit the moon, discovered one day into the trip that there was no bathroom on board; B, when NASA erased the only footage of the first moon landing so they could reuse the tape; or C, NASA's first design for a spacesuit for a woman astronaut featured a short skirt.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Which of these was a real mistake that NASA made?

PRIDE: So I've got to get one or two out of that?

SAGAL: So the - one is they forgot to put a bathroom in the space ship. Second one is they erased the videotape of the first moon landing because they wanted to reuse the tape.

PRIDE: I don't believe that.

SAGAL: You don't believe that? They do.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Or the last one, which you don't like, is that they designed a spacesuit for a woman with a short skirt.

PRIDE: The first...

SAGAL: So the first one was they forgot to put a bathroom in the spaceship.

PRIDE: Oh, they had that.

SAGAL: All right.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: So you don't believe any of them.

SAGAL: But one of them is true, Charley. You got to pick.

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: B.

PRIDE: This was the first landing?

SAGAL: This is...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Yes, it was the...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It was the videotape of the first moon landing, Neil Armstrong, those guys.

PRIDE: They had it?

SAGAL: They had it. Though they think - the audience thinks...

PRIDE: I mean, but Neil Armstrong had it though?

SAGAL: Well, the - NASA had it. He didn't have, like, a camcorder.

PRIDE: He was the first on the moon.

SAGAL: He was.

PRIDE: Yeah.

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: B.

POUNDSTONE: They think it's B.

SAGAL: You've got to - you've got to pick one.

(LAUGHTER)

PRIDE: The middle one is...

SAGAL: The middle one is B.

PRIDE: Erased it.

SAGAL: That's the one. Are you going to pick that one?

PRIDE: I don't want to.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

PRIDE: You want me to go with the audience?

SAGAL: They do - well, they want you to.

PRIDE: They want me to.

SAGAL: You can do whatever you want.

PRIDE: I did.

SAGAL: So which one?

PRIDE: I did.

SAGAL: Oh, you went with them? They're saying B. You're going to go with B? Yes, it is B.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Budgets were tight. Videotape is expensive. So the original tapes were erased so they could reuse them. Fortunately, somebody found a copy in an archive. OK, here's your next question. There have been a lot of mistakes made in your business, music. Decca Records once made a terrible mistake. What was it? A, they decided to ignore cassette tapes as a fad and bet the company on a return to wax cylinders; B, they signed Charlie Manson as an in-house songwriter and producer; or C, they passed on signing The Beatles and signed the other band that auditioned that day, Brian Poole and The Tremoloes?

(LAUGHTER)

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: C.

PRIDE: I ain't never heard of The Tremoloes.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Well, put it this way - the fact that you have never heard of them would indicate that it would have been a mistake to sign them...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...Instead of The Beatles. So that would fit that you haven't heard of them.

PRIDE: So that means - that means that they didn't do nothing.

SAGAL: Exactly.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: So you ready?

PRIDE: Yeah.

SAGAL: C?

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: C.

PRIDE: Yeah.

SAGAL: All right, C, yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL, APPLAUSE)

POUNDSTONE: There we go. Yeah, baby. You got two right, Charley. You're on a roll, man.

SAGAL: There we go. We can get this one.

POUNDSTONE: You got two right.

SAGAL: Your last mistake is from the world of finance. A Japanese stock market trader once lost his company hundreds of millions of dollars through what mistake - A, he accepted mint Beanie Babies for payment for a stock trade; B, he made a big investment in Dippin' Dots, the ice cream of the future; or C, instead of one - selling one share for 610,000 yen he sold 610,000 shares for one yen?

PRIDE: Dippin' Dots. Dippin' Dots.

SAGAL: You're going to go for Dippin' Dots?

PRIDE: I don't know what that is.

SAGAL: It's the ice cream of the future.

PRIDE: And one yen for...

SAGAL: Yeah, he made a mistake. Instead of, like, getting - he sold to - it's - that's just the right answer. Pick that one.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

GROSZ: You remember when you sang the national anthem? You sang, (singing) oh, say, can you...

POUNDSTONE: C.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: It's like the SAT. C is the right answer....

SAGAL: Yeah. Yeah.

GROSZ: ...More than half the time.

PRIDE: Whatever you say.

SAGAL: All right, it's C. There you go.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Put the wrong number in the wrong space. Bill, how did Charley Pride do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Charley was amazing. He got all three right.

SAGAL: There you go.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Charley Pride is a legend of country music. You can see him on tour starting in April, tickets and more information at charleypride.com. Charley Pride, thank you so much for joining us.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE, SONG, "KISS AN ANGEL GOOD MORNING")

PRIDE: (Singing) You've got to kiss an angel good morning and let her know you think about her when you're gone. Kiss an angel good morning and love her like the devil when you get back home. Well, people may try to guess...

SAGAL: In just a minute, Bill Zumbas with Picasso in the Listener Limerick Challenge. Call 1-888-WAITWAIT to join us on the air. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

