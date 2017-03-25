Panel Round One

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it's time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Peter, a soccer player in Ghana won an award after making a spectacular play during the game. And he started his acceptance speech by thanking what two people?

PETER GROSZ: The guy who bribed him and his mistress.

SAGAL: No. You've got one right.

GROSZ: Oh, he said my mistress and my wife?

SAGAL: That's what he did.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL, LAUGHTER)

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Wow.

SAGAL: He actually - he thanked his wife and his girlfriend. Soccer star Mohammed Anas began his press conference after being named man of the match by saying, quote, "firstly, I appreciate my fans, and my wife and my girlfriend."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Ironically - and this is true - he won the award because during the game he managed to score two different times.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

POUNDSTONE: Well, you got to have practice at that.

SAGAL: Yeah.

GROSZ: Just the sheer athleticism from him to keep up with all of that...

ROXANNE ROBERTS: No, see, I think it's time management.

POUNDSTONE: It could be the Sleep Number bed.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Have they bought you off, Paula?

POUNDSTONE: You just push a button and it dumps one woman.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: Yeah, and then you push a button again and (groaning), it's a new girl.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: It's just - it's not even numbers. It's wife, mistress, wife, mistress.

GROSZ: Now you know that it's definitely not a real ad for Sleep Number because nobody would be like, you know, Paula, why don't you go on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME and advertise our ability to dump a woman into the basement?

(LAUGHTER, SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CALL YOUR GIRLFRIEND")

ROBYN: (Singing) Call your girlfriend...

SAGAL: Coming up, our panelists lie like snakes in the grass. It's our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAITWAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

