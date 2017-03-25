Panel Round Two

BILL KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR News quiz. I'm Bill Kurtis. We are playing this week with Roxanne Roberts, Paula Poundstone and Peter Grosz. And here again is your host at the Music Hall in Dallas, Peter Sagal.

(APPLAUSE)

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thank you, Bill. Thank you, everybody. In just a minute it's the Listener Limerick Challenge. If you'd like to play, give us a call at 1-888-WAITWAIT. That's 1-888-924-8924. Right now, panel, some more questions for you from the week's news. Roxanne, the Internet Movie Database is now giving a special new, quote, "F rating" to films that feature what?

ROXANNE ROBERTS: F.

SAGAL: F.

ROBERTS: Does it involve something that starts with the letter F?

SAGAL: It does.

ROBERTS: OK.

SAGAL: But it's not a verb, Roxanne. Don't go there.

(LAUGHTER)

ROBERTS: F rating for - it's not going to be football because it's films, right?

SAGAL: It's films.

ROBERTS: It's films.

SAGAL: It's F rating for films that feature or especially focus on...

ROBERTS: I'm going to need a hint.

SAGAL: For example, the movie might be the ridiculously long lines at the movie theater bathroom, or one of them.

ROBERTS: Females?

SAGAL: Yes, females.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: The IMDb is now dealing with yet another capital letter. The database now awards an F rating to films that support women. The F, of course, stands for female, Roxanne. These films were originally - of course, the original idea was to rate them XX to stand for the female chromosome.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Then someone discovered that another kind of short films with strong female protagonists were already using that.

(LAUGHTER)

ROBERTS: Feminism comes in many forms.

SAGAL: It's true.

PETER GROSZ: Show me all of them.

(LAUGHTER, SOUNDBITE OF DURAN DURAN SONG, "GIRLS ON FILM")

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.