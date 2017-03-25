Prediction

Our panelists predict what new home remedy will be created in response to the new health care bill.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

In just a minute, we're going to ask our panelists to predict what will be a new home remedy that'll be created in response to the new health care bill.

Now, panel, what will be a new home remedy created in response to the new health care bill? Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: People will use their home crockpots to homebrew Dr. Trump's miracle elixir. It won't fix anything, but it will promise to fix everything.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Look for a booming market in the new freedom pain management sticks. If it hurts, bite down. If it really hurts, hit yourself with the stick until you pass out.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: This is something you can do at home or you can find it on Etsy, which is a big market for many Band-Aids stitched together, creating a Band-Aid quilt. And it's going to be wonderful.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

