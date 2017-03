Cincinnati Police Say 15 Shot, 1 Killed In Nightclub

A shooting in a Cincinnati nightclub overnight left 15 people wounded, one of them fatally early Sunday morning.

NBC affiliate WLWT reported that police officers outside the club heard gunshots around 1 a.m., as the Cameo Night Club was closing.

Cincinnati police believe that "at least a couple of shooters" were involved, Capt. Kim Williams said. However, Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate tweeted afterward that there was "only one reported shooter," and that police are "still investigating if others [are] involved."

Police have not released any description of the suspect involved.

The club admits people age 18 and above. "Saturday nights it's a very young crowd, Capt. Williams said. "We have had incidents here in the past, but ... this is the worst by far," she told reporters.

She said it was unclear what instigated the shooting, but that it began inside the club.

There were four officers working detail outside the club at the time, who administered aid to shooting victims and attempted CPR on the one person who "didn't make it," Williams said.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.