If Sleep Escapes You, Dial This Number

Mattress company Casper has created a hotline where callers can listen to sleep-inducing sounds. Like, the ocean. Or the history of the cocktail weiner.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It is not my goal to put you to sleep. But...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #1: Press 1 to hear the relaxing sounds of the ocean.

GREENE: Ah, the ocean.

(SOUNDBITE OF GULLS SQUAKWING)

GREENE: You can hear this by calling a hotline run by the mattress company Casper. They want to help you sleep, preferably on their product. But some of what you hear is weird.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #1: Press 7 to learn the history of the cocktail wiener.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #2: The Wiener Wurstchen has long been a staple food of...

GREENE: Can I have the ocean back? It's MORNING EDITION.

