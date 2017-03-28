Environment
Expected Executive Actions On Climate Change Policies Aim To Ensure Focus On Energy Independence
Expected Executive Actions On Climate Change Policies Aim To Ensure Focus On Energy Independence
President Trump will sign executive actions Tuesday that aim to roll back a sweeping set of climate policies put in place by the Obama administration. A moratorium on new coal leases on public lands, a rule designed to address methane emissions from oil and gas operations and the Clean Power Plan, will all get a review.