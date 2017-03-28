Some Cities Undaunted By Attorney General Crackdown On 'Sanctuary Cities'

On Monday, the Justice Department said it would follow through on an executive order to withhold as much as $4.1 billion in federal grants from so-called "sanctuary cities." In Travis County, Texas — which includes the city of Austin — officials have said they would not comply with this order. NPR's David Greene talks to Sarah Eckhardt, a Travis County judge, about the potentially severe consequences of being a so-called "sanctuary city" under the Trump administration.