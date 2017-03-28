Accessibility links

NPR logo Rep. Schiff Calls On House Intel Chair To Recuse Himself From Russia Probe

National Security

Rep. Schiff Calls On House Intel Chair To Recuse Himself From Russia Probe

Rep. Schiff Calls On House Intel Chair To Recuse Himself From Russia Probe

Audio will be available later today.
Heard on All Things Considered

House Rep. Adam Schiff updated NPR correspondents about the state of the House Intelligence Committee's investigation into President Trump's potential connections to Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign. Schiff has called for the committee's chairman to recuse himself from the process.