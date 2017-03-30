Accessibility links

NPR logo

The World We Built

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/521970241/521970775" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
First Listen: The Wild Reeds, 'The World We Built'
First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety

First Listen: The Wild Reeds, 'The World We Built'

Stream The Trio's Sophomore Album Before Its Release Next Friday

The World We Built

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/521970241/521970775" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    The World We Built
    Album
    The World We Built
    Artist
    The Wild Reeds
    Label
    Dualtone Music
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Enlarge this image

The Wild Reeds' new album, The World We Built, comes out April 7. Genevieve Davis/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Genevieve Davis/Courtesy of the artist

The Wild Reeds' new album, The World We Built, comes out April 7.

Genevieve Davis/Courtesy of the artist

It's somewhat rare to find three singers so in sync as The Wild Reeds' Kinsey Lee, Sharon Silva and Mackenzie Howe. Rarer still is the trio's songwriting skills; think Crosby, Stills and Nash.

The band's sophomore release, The World We Built, is underpinned by brash guitar textures, harmonium and a killer rhythm section. The Wild Reeds grasp the wonders of song. They even praise the salvation a song can bring on opening track "Only Songs." Its lyrics begin looking back at youth "when the world was small, I didn't fear / I didn't fear it at all" and how love slips away and heartache remains.

Then comes the refrain:

"'Cause the only thing that saves me / Are the songs I sing, baby / You can't save me from anything / Not from my twisted mind nor wasted time / From heartache or all my mistakes / Not from the world and its dark way"

Power chords drive the song, but the way Lee, Silva and Howe pull back the instruments and set us up for the climatic vocal makes this refrain loop in my head long after I listen.

But it's the album's epic seven-minute closing number, "Fruition," that's the killer cut and fully demonstrates the growth of this Los Angeles band. There are songs within this tune that weave and collide with thought and expression. The World We Built is more than a fun listen — if you're a lover of songs of the heart, here's 11 songs that will save you.

The World We Built is out April 7 on Dualtone Records.

The Wild Reeds: The World We Built Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

First Listen: The Wild Reeds, 'The World We Built'

01Only Songs

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/521970241/521971155" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Only Songs
    Album
    The World We Built
    Artist
    The Wild Reeds
    Label
    Dualtone Music
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
The World We Built
Album
The World We Built
Artist
The Wild Reeds
Label
Dualtone Music
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

02Fall to Sleep

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/521970241/521971213" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Fall to Sleep
    Album
    The World We Built
    Artist
    The Wild Reeds
    Label
    Dualtone Music
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
The World We Built
Album
The World We Built
Artist
The Wild Reeds
Label
Dualtone Music
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

03Everything Looks Better (In Hindsight)

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/521970241/521971301" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Everything Looks Better (In Hindsight)
    Album
    The World We Built
    Artist
    The Wild Reeds
    Label
    Dualtone Music
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
The World We Built
Album
The World We Built
Artist
The Wild Reeds
Label
Dualtone Music
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

04Fix You Up

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/521970241/521971340" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Fix You Up
    Album
    The World We Built
    Artist
    The Wild Reeds
    Label
    Dualtone Music
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
The World We Built
Album
The World We Built
Artist
The Wild Reeds
Label
Dualtone Music
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

05Patience

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/521970241/521971424" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Patience
    Album
    The World We Built
    Artist
    The Wild Reeds
    Label
    Dualtone Music
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
The World We Built
Album
The World We Built
Artist
The Wild Reeds
Label
Dualtone Music
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

06Not an Option

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/521970241/521971474" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Not an Option
    Album
    The World We Built
    Artist
    The Wild Reeds
    Label
    Dualtone Music
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
The World We Built
Album
The World We Built
Artist
The Wild Reeds
Label
Dualtone Music
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

07Capable

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/521970241/521971534" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Capable
    Album
    The World We Built
    Artist
    The Wild Reeds
    Label
    Dualtone Music
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
The World We Built
Album
The World We Built
Artist
The Wild Reeds
Label
Dualtone Music
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

08Back to Earth

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/521970241/521971826" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Back to Earth
    Album
    The World We Built
    Artist
    The Wild Reeds
    Label
    Dualtone Music
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
The World We Built
Album
The World We Built
Artist
The Wild Reeds
Label
Dualtone Music
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

09Catch and Release

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/521970241/521972103" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Catch and Release
    Album
    The World We Built
    Artist
    The Wild Reeds
    Label
    Dualtone Music
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
The World We Built
Album
The World We Built
Artist
The Wild Reeds
Label
Dualtone Music
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

10The World We Built

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/521970241/521972386" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    The World We Built
    Album
    The World We Built
    Artist
    The Wild Reeds
    Label
    Dualtone Music
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
The World We Built
Album
The World We Built
Artist
The Wild Reeds
Label
Dualtone Music
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

11Fruition

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/521970241/521972431" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Fruition
    Album
    The World We Built
    Artist
    The Wild Reeds
    Label
    Dualtone Music
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
The World We Built
Album
The World We Built
Artist
The Wild Reeds
Label
Dualtone Music
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Purchase Featured Music

Buy Featured Music

Album
The World We Built
Artist
The Wild Reeds
Label
Dualtone Music
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety