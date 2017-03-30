Statue Of Soccer Star Gets Skewered On Social Media

Cristiano Ronaldo is a talented and good looking soccer star from Real Madrid. A statue unveiled in his home country of Portugal attracted widespread criticism; some likened it to a Picasso painting.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you follow soccer, you know Real Madrid is one of the best teams in the world. And its star player, Cristiano Ronaldo, is basically a god among men on the field. He's talented, also good looking, which is why the internet went crazy when a new bust of Ronaldo was unveiled in his home country of Portugal. It depicts the star as less than godlike. Some likened it to a Picasso painting or Sloth from "The Goonies." How do you say schadenfreude in Portuguese? It's MORNING EDITION.

