Siberian Teenagers Get Resourceful

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. The Russian region of Omsk is a cold, forbidding place. And people in this part of Siberia are resourceful. Police found a 50-square-foot den built into the snow. The BBC described it as an improvised bar. Teenagers scavenged stuff to build it. There was a stove, even wallpaper. They drank, smoked, gambled. One Russian on social media said they wouldn't have had to practice carpentry on their own if they had a good teacher at school. Are you sure that's what they were practicing? It's MORNING EDITION.

