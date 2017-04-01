Accessibility links

date 2017-04-01

DJ Betto Arcos Shares Essential Songs From His Travels In Cuba

Music Lists

DJ Betto Arcos Shares Essential Songs From His Travels In Cuba

Heard on All Things Considered

Heard on All Things Considered
Cuban drummer Yissy García is one of Betto Arcos' travel finds.

Larisa López/Courtesy of the artist

Cuban drummer Yissy García is one of Betto Arcos' travel finds.

Larisa López/Courtesy of the artist

To prepare for his appearances on weekends on All Things Considered, DJ Betto Arcos travels the world looking for new music to bring back to our studios. This time, he shares several songs from his recent trip to Cuba.

Betto says the island nation might not have been prepared for the massive numbers of American tourists who've visited since the Obama administration announced a thaw in U.S.-Cuba relations in 2014. "Yet it's prepared in its vibrancy and its excitement," he says. "And music and food are two elements that are absolutely essential to visiting Cuba."

Hear the conversation at the audio link, and listen to Betto's picks below.

Hear The Tracks

Pancho Amat
Alejandro Reyes/Courtesy of the artist

01Una Vasca En Camaguey

Pancho Amat

  • Song: Una Vasca En Camaguey
Roly Berrío
AM-PM/Courtesy of the artist

13La Jicotea

Roly Berrío

  • Song: La Jicotea
Yissy Garcia
Larisa López/Courtesy of the artist

01Te Cogió Lo Que Anda

Yissy García

  • Song: Te Cogió Lo Que Anda
DJ Jigüe
Elvis Suarez/Courtesy of the artist

01Como La Yema Del Huevo

DJ Jigüe

  • Song: Como La Yema Del Huevo