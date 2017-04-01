The Trump Dump

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

BILL KURTIS: The Trump dump.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: So each Trump week is like a year in human time.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And it's impossible to cover all of it, so we're going to cram as much as we can into just one minute. I'm going to read each of you, panelists, a Trump nugget from this week. And all you have to do is tell me if it's true or false. Get an answer right, get a point. Get it wrong, you're deported.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Luke, you're going to be up first. Here we go. ready?

LUKE BURBANK: Yep.

SAGAL: Luke, while signing a bill this week, Trump complained that his desk was too small.

BURBANK: True.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Amy, right after saying, quote, "we don't make mistakes," Trump called a man named Chuck Ken.

AMY DICKINSON: True.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Greg, the president sent his lawyers to shut down a teenager's website featuring Trump getting punched by kittens.

GREG PROOPS: Nyet (ph).

SAGAL: No that's, actually true.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Luke, Sean Spicer gave an entire White House...

BURBANK: True.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: No, actually, Luke, Sean Spicer gave an entire White House press briefing with some food on his tie.

BURBANK: I'm going to go with true.

SAGAL: No, it was false. He had food in his teeth. Amy...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...This year the Turkish Chocolate Festival will feature a bust of the president sculpted from icing.

DICKINSON: True.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Greg, evidence surfaced proving Donald Trump has a crippling fear of roller coasters.

PROOPS: Fake question.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Well, it's actually false. It's a fear, it seems...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: ...Of drink coasters.

DICKINSON: No.

SAGAL: He pushes them away. Amy, to monitor Trump's travel, Democrats introduce the Making Access Records Available to Lead American Government Openness Act, which spells out MAR-A-LAGO Act.

DICKINSON: True.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Greg, somebody snapped a photo of Trump playing golf last weekend even though the White House said he was working.

PROOPS: True.

SAGAL: No, it's false. The picture is of Trump at a golf course watching golf on TV.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: All right. We're all done. We feel cleansed, right? It's all out.

DICKINSON: Wow.

BURBANK: That's it. Very cathartic.

(LAUGHTER, SOUNDBITE OF THE BUDOS BAND'S "TRAIL OF TEARS")

SAGAL: Coming up, our panelists did not get the memo. It's a clueless Bluff The Listener Game. Call 1-888-WAITWAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

