Actors Give Voice To Trump's Tweets

As long as there have been national leaders, there have been court jesters. Whether skewering the boss on stage, on TV or now, on Twitter, it's a tradition satirists take seriously.

For comedians, skewering presidents is a time-honored tradition. President Trump, with his outsized personality and early morning tweets, is proving to be a rich source of material - and not just for comedians.

ELIZABETH BLAIR, BYLINE: Captain Zapp Brannigan was a character on the irreverent animated series "Futurama."

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "FUTURAMA")

BILLY WEST: (As Zapp Brannigan) We have failed to uphold Brannigan's Law. However, I did make it with a hot alien babe.

BLAIR: He's an egomaniac who's not very bright.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "FUTURAMA")

WEST: (As Zapp Brannigan) The honorably sexy Zapp Brannigan residing.

BLAIR: Fans of the series can't help but point out how much the character Zapp Brannigan looks like President Trump, a white guy with well-coiffed, yellow hair. Actor Billy West was the voice of Brannigan.

WEST: Someone brought it up one day on my Twitter saying you should have Zapp Brannigan just saying quotes from Donald Trump.

BLAIR: West loved the idea, launched #MakeAmericaBrannigan and started recording Trump's tweets in the voice of Zapp Brannigan.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

WEST: (As Zapp Brannigan) My fingers are long and beautiful. That's been well-documented, along with other various parts of my body.

BLAIR: As Mr. Trump told The New York Post's "Page Six" in 2011. Candidate Trump sounded a lot like Zapp Brannigan when he told Sean Hannity...

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "HANNITY")

DONALD TRUMP: You know, I win. I win. In life, I win. I want to win. I have a very winning temperament. OK?

BLAIR: No editing necessary.

WEST: (As Zapp Brannigan) And you know I win. I win. In life, I win.

BLAIR: Another cartoon character is doing President Trump. He's one of Gotham's most evil villains.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

MARK HAMILL: (As The Joker) This story is fake news, and everyone knows it.

BLAIR: Actor Mark Hamill has been recording Trump's tweets as The Joker.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

HAMILL: (As The Joker) Is it true that the DNC would not let the FBI in to look (laughter)?

BLAIR: Hamill, as in Luke Skywalker, wasn't available for an interview. But his voice actor pal Tara Strong was.

TARA STRONG: I'm mostly known for Timmy Turner from "The Fairly Oddparents," Twilight Sparkle from "My Little Pony," Raven from "Teen Titans," Bubbles from "The Powerpuff Girls."

BLAIR: And sexy supervillain Harley Quinn from the "Batman" video game series. Harley Quinn is hopelessly in love with Mark Hamill's Joker.

(SOUNDBITE OF YOUTUBE VIDEO, "MARK HAMILL AND TARA STRONG - THE JOKER AND HARLEY QUINN")

STRONG: (As Harley Quinn) Hi, Sweetie.

HAMILL: (As The Joker) Oh, Harley, you're the sweetest tool in my box (laughter).

STRONG: (As Harley Quinn) Puddin'.

BLAIR: So when Strong saw that Hamill was doing parodies of President Trump, she wanted in on the act.

STRONG: And I thought, well...

...(As Harley Quinn) You know, if my Puddin' is Trump, then Harleyanne Conway (ph) has to come to life.

And I just started reading her tweets or quoting ridiculous things she says.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

STRONG: (As Harley Quinn) You're saying it's a falsehood. And they're giving Sean Spicer, our press secretary, alternative facts to that.

BLAIR: Tara Strong uses Twitter to promote her career, connect with fans and make jokes.

STRONG: Harleyanne Conway is kind of a way for me to say, look how ridiculous this sounds (laughter). It sounds like a ridiculous, diabolical animated character.

WEST: We're not trying to make history or high art. It's just trying to have a laugh, you know?

BLAIR: Voice actor Billy West says, Twitter is the perfect outlet for short bursts of inspiration. And in that sense, he and President Trump are on the same page.

WEST: I mean, if the leader of the free world decides that he's going to - you know, just whatever pops into his head goes on Twitter, I guess, you know, that sets the tone for the rest of the nation.

BLAIR: And one thing that can unite the nation, no matter who's in office, is a good laugh.

Elizabeth Blair, NPR News.

(SOUNDBITE OF MAC MILLER'S "DONALD TRUMP (INSTRUMENTAL)")

