President Trump: Syrian Attack 'Crossed A Lot Of Lines For Me'

President Trump condemned the horrific chemical attack in Syria that has been blamed on its president, Bashar al-Assad, signaling a shift in Trump's approach toward the country's controversial leader — but didn't elaborate on how the U.S. would respond.

"It crossed a lot of lines for me," the president said during a Rose Garden press conference on Wednesday with Jordan's King Abdullah. "When you kill innocent children, innocent babies, little babies, with a chemical gas that is so lethal that people were shocked to hear what gas it was, that crosses many, many lines, beyond a red line, many many lines."

Trump doubled down on his criticism of the Obama administration's approach toward Syria, but said that the attack which has killed at least 72 people "had a big impact on me" and has changed his approach toward the country.

"It's very, very possible that it's already happened, that my attitude toward Syria and Assad has changed very much," Trump said.

As NPR's Tamara Keith reported Tuesday, Trump's blame of former President Obama for not acting after Assad crossed the "red line" after chemical weapons were first used was at odds with what Trump has said in the past, when Trump argued the U.S. should not get involved in the conflict.

"The world is a mess. I inherited a mess," Trump said Wednesday, and reiterated his belief that he wished the administration of George W. Bush had not gotten involved in the Middle East with its invasion of Iraq.

"I think the Obama administration had a responsibility to solve the crisis a long time ago," Trump said of his predecessor's approach to the Syrian regime. "And when he didn't cross that line in making the threat, I think that set us back a long ways not only in Syria, but in many other parts of the world because it was a blank threat. I think it was something that was not one of our better days as a country."

But, for the first time he seemed to signal that the U.S. could act against the atrocities, a departure from previous statements from the White House suggesting that ousting Assad was not a foreign policy priority and should instead be left up to the Syrian people.

Still, when pressed how he would respond, Trump was coy and reiterated he didn't want to show his hand and would remain flexible.

"I now have responsibility, and I will have that responsibility and carry it very proudly," Trump said.