North Korea Likely To Overshadow Chinese President's U.S. Visit

North Korea is likely to cast its shadow over the splendor at Mar-a-Lago when President Trump hosts Chinese leader Xi Jinping there this week. Trump is promising "if China is not going to solve North Korea, we will." A nuclear weapons drive that could allow Pyongyang to hit the U.S. mainland worries Washington, and a missile defense battery the U.S. is installing in South Korea has China on edge.