National Security
North Korea Likely To Overshadow Chinese President's U.S. Visit
North Korea Likely To Overshadow Chinese President's U.S. Visit
Audio will be available later today.
North Korea is likely to cast its shadow over the splendor at Mar-a-Lago when President Trump hosts Chinese leader Xi Jinping there this week. Trump is promising "if China is not going to solve North Korea, we will." A nuclear weapons drive that could allow Pyongyang to hit the U.S. mainland worries Washington, and a missile defense battery the U.S. is installing in South Korea has China on edge.