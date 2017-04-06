National Security
House Intel Chair Devin Nunes Steps Aside From Russia Investigation
House Intel Chair Devin Nunes Steps Aside From Russia Investigation
Audio will be available later today.
The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee is stepping aside from its investigation into Russia's meddling in the election last year after being accused of ethics violations. Devin Nunes says the charges against him are baseless, and he retains the confidence of House leadership, but his Democratic counterpart welcomed the move.