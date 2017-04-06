National Security
Sen. Mark Warner On Russia Probe: 'This Is An Awful Lot Of Coincidences'
Audio will be available later today.
NPR interviews Democratic Sen. Mark Warner, vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, in his hideaway below the Capitol. Warner is helping lead the investigation into Russia's meddling in the presidential election, as that controversy continues to take unexpected partisan twists.