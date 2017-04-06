U.S. Launches Airstrikes Against Syria After Chemical Attack

President Trump has launched airstrikes in Syria in response to deadly chemical attacks allegedly ordered by the country's president, Bashar Assad, against his own people.

U.S. officials said that more than 50 Tomahawk missile strikes were carried out against a single Syrian air base from the USS Porter and Ross in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Speaking in Palm Beach, Fla., from his Mar-A-Lago resort where he is meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump said that he authorized the strikes because there is no dispute that the country used "banned chemical weapons."

The devastating attacks earlier this week killed more than 100 Syrians, including many children.

This is a developing story and will be updated.