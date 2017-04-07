Accessibility links

James Hansen: What Makes A Scientist Take A Stand?

Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Speaking Up.

About James Hansen's TED Talk

When climate scientist James Hansen spoke up about climate change in the 1980s, he risked the loss of his job & reputation. But, he says, it was worth it — because he could not be silent about something so important.

About James Hansen

James Hansen is currently an adjunct professor at Columbia University's Earth Institute — where he also directs the program on Climate Science, Awareness, and Solutions. Prior to that, he was the director of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies. Dr. Hansen was one of the earliest scientists to call attention to the effects of climate change.

