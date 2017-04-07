Accessibility links

Clint Smith: What Do We Risk If We Don't Speak Up?

TED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Clint Smith: What Do We Risk If We Don't Speak Up?

Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Speaking Up.

About Clint Smith's TED Talk

Clint Smith is a poet and doctoral candidate at Harvard. As a high school English teacher, he taught his students the dangers of staying quiet and the importance of finding their voice.

About Clint Smith

Clint Smith is a writer, teacher, poet and doctoral candidate at Harvard University. His research focuses on education, mass incarceration, the sociology of race and the history of U.S. inequality.

In 2013, Smith was named the Christine D. Sarbanes Teacher of the Year by the Maryland Humanities Council. He is the author of Counting Descent.

