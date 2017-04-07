Accessibility links

Dalia Mogahed: How Does Speaking Up Change Minds?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Speaking Up.

About Dalia Mogahed's TED Talk

After 9/11, Dalia Mogahed saw an increase in negative perceptions of Muslims in the media, so she made it her job to speak up for her faith and fight prejudice with better understanding.

About Dalia Mogahed

Dalia Mogahed is Director of Research at the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding. Her work focuses on research and thought leadership programs on American Muslims.

Previously, Mogahed was the Executive Director of the Gallup Center for Muslim Studies — where her surveys helped challenge myths and stereotypes of Muslims. In 2009, she served on Obama's Advisory Council on Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships.

