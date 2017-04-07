Accessibility links

NPR logo Venezuelan Crisis Brings Crime, Social Issues To Brazilian Frontier Town

Latin America

Venezuelan Crisis Brings Crime, Social Issues To Brazilian Frontier Town

Venezuelan Crisis Brings Crime, Social Issues To Brazilian Frontier Town

Audio will be available later today.
Heard on All Things Considered

Venezuelans are fleeing their nation in droves, which is having a big impact on their South American neighbors. Pacaraima in Brazil was a remote rural community whose residents slept with their doors unlocked. Now the mayor has declared a state of emergency, saying it's become a Wild West frontier town, awash with crime and social problems.