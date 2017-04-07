Latin America
Venezuelan Crisis Brings Crime, Social Issues To Brazilian Frontier Town
Venezuelan Crisis Brings Crime, Social Issues To Brazilian Frontier Town
Audio will be available later today.
Venezuelans are fleeing their nation in droves, which is having a big impact on their South American neighbors. Pacaraima in Brazil was a remote rural community whose residents slept with their doors unlocked. Now the mayor has declared a state of emergency, saying it's become a Wild West frontier town, awash with crime and social problems.