Not My Job: Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper Gets Quizzed On 2020

Enlarge this image Alex Wong/Getty Images Alex Wong/Getty Images

John Hickenlooper came to Colorado to work for an energy company. But he promptly got laid off and needed something else to do — so he decided to open a brewpub. The beer must have been pretty good, because he was elected mayor of Denver and, in 2010, governor of the state.

We've invited Hickenlooper to play a game called "Somebody has plans for 2020." Three questions about exciting things scheduled for the year 2020, that definitely aren't the next U.S. presidential election.