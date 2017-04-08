Panel Round One

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Alonzo, the new X-Men movie, "Logan," came out recently. It's all about Wolverine. That's a superhero with the long, razor-sharp claws. One of the more interesting product tie-ins to this character is a company in the Philippines using Wolverine, perhaps un-authorized, to advertise what service?

ALONZO BODDEN: Wow. Can you give me a hint? Does it involve claws or...

SAGAL: Yeah, well - no, when you buy this service you're going to leave a tip whether you like it or not.

BODDEN: Well, now, that...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Presumably, it's - most effective in the Jewish neighborhoods of the Philippines.

BODDEN: Oh, oh, he's - wow.

SAGAL: Yes.

BODDEN: He's pretty accurate with those claws then.

SAGAL: Yes.

BODDEN: He's circumcising people.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: They're using Wolverine to advertise circumcisions.

TOM BODETT: Oh, my God.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Oh, lordy.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Wolverine...

BODDEN: Now, wait, I have to ask, Peter...

SAGAL: Yes.

BODDEN: Is that one at a time? Because Wolverine...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: No, no, man. That's why Wolverine so good at it. It's, like, six at a time.

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: Boy, and you thought advertising couldn't get worse than what Pepsi just did.

SAGAL: Right.

POUNDSTONE: Geez, that is - I wonder if they'll all start doing it. Like, all the, you know, Marvel characters. You know...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Well, it would be interesting...

POUNDSTONE: You could have a Hulk circumcision...

BODDEN: I hope the Hulk doesn't get involved.

POUNDSTONE: Yeah, exactly.

BODDEN: How bad would it be if you go in there expecting Wolverine and instead it's Thor with a hammer?

(LAUGHTER, SOUNDBITE OF CAN YOU FLOW?'S "DIRT OFF YOUR SHOULDER")

SAGAL: Coming up, our panelists drop you off on the side of the road. It's an Uber themed Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAITWAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

