Prediction

After their disastrous commercial this week, our panelists predict what will be Pepsi's big comeback ad.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be Pepsi's big comeback commercial? Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: Well, folksy, not too bright-sounding spokesperson says something like Pepsi is common sense choice of colas. Everything you want - bubbles, color, corn syrup - and nothing you don't - weight gain, diabetes, acne. Results may vary. Pepsi Cola - we'll leave the cooler stocked for you.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: So the screen comes up with a - there's a terrible mudslide in a small island country and buildings crash and people are buried. And in comes the Kardashian girl.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: And she hands a victim a soda, and everyone comes out of the mud happy as clams.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: The CEO of Pepsi said, knock it off. We're going to keep it simple - hot day, cold Pepsi, wrap it up.

(APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: And if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Tom Bodett, Paula Poundstone, Alonzo Bodden. Thanks to everybody at Colorado Public Radio and our fabulous audience here in Denver. Thank you all so much for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE, SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR.

