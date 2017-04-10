Black Sabbath Guitarist Tony Iommi Debuts Choral Work

Iommi has gone from heavy metal to a choral composition for the cathedral in his hometown in England. Does that mean he found religion? Iommi said it just seemed like a nice thing to do.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. When you think Black Sabbath, you think of stuff like this.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WAR PIGS")

BLACK SABBATH: (Singing) Satan laughing spreads his wings...

MARTIN: Which is why this latest song by the band's guitarist Tony Iommi is getting so much attention.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HOW GOOD IT IS")

BIRMINGHAM CATHEDRAL CHOIR: (Singing in foreign language).

MARTIN: It's a choral composition he did for the cathedral in his hometown in England. Asked if it meant the 69-year-old had found religion, Iommi said it seemed like a nice thing to do. It's MORNING EDITION.

