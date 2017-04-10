National Security
Deadly Attack Highlights Failure To Eliminate Syria's Chemical Weapons
This January, Susan Rice told NPR that "we were able to get the Syrian government to voluntarily and verifiably give up its chemical weapons stockpile." That was clearly not the case, since the Syrian regime carried out a chemical weapons attack last week. NPR takes a look at if this represents an intelligence failure for U.S. spy agencies.