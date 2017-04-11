Rapper Tries To Avoid Restaurant Bill By Jumping Into The Water

Australian Terry Peck was dining at a waterfront restaurant when he apparently tried to skip out on a $450 bill. Police on jet skis chased him down after he jumped into the water.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Imagine the song an Australian rapper can compose after being arrested for skipping a restaurant bill. Terry Peck, also known as 2Peck, owed 450 bucks and jumped into the ocean to avoid paying - true story. Police chased him down on jet skis. Mr. Peck allegedly ate two lobsters and a baby octopus chased with 21 vodka oyster shots and some beer. He explained his failure to pay by saying the lobsters were overcooked. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.