Braves' New Stadium To Debut A Beer Aged With Bat Wood

How do you feel about some baseball in your beer? Fans of the Atlanta Braves can imbibe on beer that has been aged on wood chips that are basically the waste that comes from making baseball bats.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Who doesn't like some baseball with your beer? How do you feel about some baseball in your beer? Atlanta Braves fans can imbibe just that when their new ballpark opens this week. It's an IPA made out of baseball bats, but it's less crazy than it sounds. The beer has been aged on wood chips that are basically the waste that comes from making baseball bats. So it's technically beer made out of waste products, and that does not sound as delicious. Go Braves. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.