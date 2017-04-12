When Cops And Robbers Both Come Up Short Of Expectations

A man in Pennsylvania robbed a credit union and rode away on a bike. He even stopped and went back when money came out of his pockets. But police still haven't caught him.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin with another story to file under incompetent crime. After this guy in Pennsylvania robbed a credit union, he was caught on camera biking away from the scene. First mistake, I'd say - no actual getaway car. As he pedaled off, bills started flying out of his pockets, which meant no proper receptacle for the cash. Then he stopped and went back for the money. But the police still haven't gotten this man. So he is smarter than his crime appears. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.