What It'll Cost You For A Year Of Free Chicken Nuggets

A 16-year-old asked Wendy's on Twitter how many retweets would get him a year of free chicken nuggets. Wendy's said: 18 million. Carter Wilkerson has now been retweeted more than 2.5 million times.

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It was really just a joke. Sixteen-year-old Carter Wilkerson of Nevada tweeted yo, Wendy's, how many retweets for a year of free chicken nuggets? And then Wendy's answered - 18 million. And Carter got to work. His chicken tweet has now been retweeted more than 2.5 million times. If he hits 3.3 million, he'll set a record held by Ellen DeGeneres. And with all the publicity that would bring, maybe Wendy's would throw him a bone or a bunch of nuggets. It's MORNING EDITION.

