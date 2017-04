John Leguizamo Plays Professor In 'Latin History For Morons'

John Leguizamo has been in over 90 films and written and starred in six one-man shows. His latest project is called "Latin History for Morons," which tells the story of his search for an understanding of Latin history. NPR's Audie Cornish sat down with Leguizamo at the Public Theater in New York to talk to him about the process of learning Latin history.