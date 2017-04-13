An 8-Year-Old Drives Himself To McDonald's

An 8-year-old in Ohio drove himself and his sister to McDonald's after their parents went to sleep. He said he learned to drive by watching YouTube.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. And, you know, sometimes you just really need a cheeseburger. Case in point, one Sunday night after his parents had fallen asleep, a kid in Ohio took his dad's van and drove his sister to McDonald's. No big deal, right? Except the kid was just 8 years old. The child reportedly drove through four intersections and over some railroad tracks. Police showed up just as the kids were finishing their cheeseburgers. The 8-year-old said he learned to drive by watching YouTube. It's MORNING EDITION.

