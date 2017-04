200 Years Ago, The Word's First Rollercoaster Debuted In Paris

The first rollercoaster in the world made its debut 200 years ago today. It was "The Promenades-Aériennes" or "The Aerial Walk" in Paris. Passengers walked up a set of stairs to ride a bench down the 600-foot track at 40 mph. Today, the tallest coaster is 456 feet tall.