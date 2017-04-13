Business
U.S. Courts Divided Over Anti-Discrimination Protections For LGBT Workers
Recently, a federal appeals court in Chicago ruled that existing civil rights law bars discrimination based on sexual orientation. But other appeals courts have ruled that existing federal law does not extend to sexual orientation. LGBT activists cheered the most recent decision, but it will likely wind up in the U.S. Supreme Court.