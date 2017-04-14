Mass. Man Spends $82 To Frame 2 Cent Check From U.S. Treasury

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Bruce Rideout received a windfall from the government. The Treasury Department sent a check for 2 cents. He doesn't know why. Mr. Rideout of Massachusetts is retired. The Daily Item reports the 2-cent check is not his tax refund, which he already received. You can imagine the jokes. That's my 2 cents' worth. Don't spend it all in one place. But he won't be spending the 2-cent check at all. He paid $82 to have it framed. It's MORNING EDITION.

