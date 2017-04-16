Easter Bells Ring Out At The Vatican

Easter bells rang out at the Vatican Sunday morning, where Pope Francis celebrated Easter Sunday. In his message at St. Peter's Basilica, he condemned the deadly bombing of a bus convoy in Syria.

LOURDES GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

On this Easter Sunday, we close our program with celebrations from St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City. In his fifth Easter service, Pope Francis condemned a deadly bombing in Syria on Saturday, which killed over 100 people. This isn't the first time the pope has called for peace and pointed to the suffering of refugees and those living in war-torn countries during Holy Week services. In Egypt today, the Coptic church canceled traditional Easter celebrations in mourning for the dead killed in a suicide bombing there a week ago. Pope Francis urged world leaders to find the courage to hear a message of justice and peace.

