Police Impersonator In Florida Pulls Over Actual Detective

After pulling over a Miami police detective, Marcos Pacheco-Bustamante was arrested. The Miami Herald reported he had no malicious intent — he pulled people over who were texting while driving.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. I am not sure Marcos Pacheco-Bustamante is going to be impersonating cops anymore. The Florida man stuck a blue light on top of his Crown Victoria and pulled over an SUV. The driver? A Miami police detective - yup, in his uniform and everything. Mr. Pacheco-Bustamante was arrested. Police searching his car found a BB gun. According to The Miami Herald, the man said he had no malicious intent. Often, he said, people he pulls over are texting while driving. It's MORNING EDITION.

