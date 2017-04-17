Technology
Facebook Cracks Down On 30,000 Fake Accounts In France
Facebook is targeting 30,000 fake accounts linked to France that are being used to spread fake news, spam, hoaxes and misinformation. The company said it is trying to "reduce the spread of material generated through inauthentic activity, including spam, misinformation, or other deceptive content that is often shared by creators of fake accounts."