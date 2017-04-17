Intelligence Leaks Complicate Efforts To Renew Key Surveillance Program

Republican officials are outraged by leaks indicating U.S. intelligence agencies spied on Trump associates. But their anger is also tainting a top priority for national security hardliners: the reauthorization of an expiring warrantless surveillance program known as Section 702. It currently sweeps up countless Americans, and lawmakers are demanding at least an estimate of how many before the statute is extended.