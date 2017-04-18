Supporters Back Down From California Independence Bid

Some talked of a "Calexit" from the U.S. after President Trump's victory. But a leader of the movement gave up on a ballot initiative. Louis Marinelli says he intends to make Russia his new home.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. California will not bid for independence after all. Some talked of Cal-Exit from the United States after President Trump's victory. But a leader of the movement gave up on a ballot initiative. That leader Louis Marinelli also showed his hand. Mr. Marinelli says he is leaving the United States and settling in Russia. Some Russian politicians have backed nationalist movements around the globe and supported his effort to crack up the U.S. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.