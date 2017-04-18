Accessibility links

NPR logo

Trump Travels To Wisconsin To Tout 'Buy American, Hire American' Policy

Listen · 3:22
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/524569166/524569168" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Trump Travels To Wisconsin To Tout 'Buy American, Hire American' Policy

NPRPolitics

There's More To It

Politics

Trump Travels To Wisconsin To Tout 'Buy American, Hire American' Policy

Trump Travels To Wisconsin To Tout 'Buy American, Hire American' Policy

Listen · 3:22
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/524569166/524569168" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on All Things Considered

President Trump traveled to a tool making company in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday and announced an executive order that calls for stricter enforcement of laws requiring the federal government to buy American-made products when possible. The second part of the order will sharpen the focus on the H1-B visa program. The executive order calls on the departments of commerce, labor, homeland security and state to more strictly police the visa program, which is used to recruit foreign tech workers.

NPRPolitics

There's More To It