Trump Travels To Wisconsin To Tout 'Buy American, Hire American' Policy

President Trump traveled to a tool making company in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday and announced an executive order that calls for stricter enforcement of laws requiring the federal government to buy American-made products when possible. The second part of the order will sharpen the focus on the H1-B visa program. The executive order calls on the departments of commerce, labor, homeland security and state to more strictly police the visa program, which is used to recruit foreign tech workers.