No More Politics On Balconies

In an apartment building near Washington, D.C.'s baseball stadium, people have hung up banners supporting the Nationals. Then things got political. Now the building says no more signs.

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a story of free speech bumping up against the right to watch a ballgame in peace. Here in Washington, D.C., there's an apartment building visible from the baseball stadium. Residents have long hung banners supporting the hometown Nationals. Then someone hung a Trump sign. Then the person with the balcony below hung a sign saying nope, pointing to the Trump sign. Then the building manager reminded residents banners are prohibited - now, yes, even innocent baseball ones. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.

