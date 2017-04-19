Around the Nation
Massachusetts Prosecutors Move To Dismiss Thousands Of Tainted Drug Cases
Prosecutors in Massachusetts have a court imposed deadline this week to decide how many cases they will dismiss because of a drug lab scandal that potentially tainted 24,000 criminal cases. They estimate that fewer than 1,000 cases will be re-prosecuted. The scandal involved a former state chemist found guilty of tampering with evidence.