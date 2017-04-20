Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Defines Its Competition

Hastings says the competition is not really Amazon, YouTube or other video services. He says the real competition is sleep. People binge watch videos on Netflix until they drop off.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The CEO of Netflix defined his competition. He says it's not really Amazon or YouTube or other video services. In an earnings call this week, Reed Hastings said the real competition is sleep. People binge watch videos until they drop off. The upside, Hastings says, is it's a very large pool of time to try to capture. Entertainment media, they say, are in a competition for your eyeballs but to get them your eyes must be open. It's MORNING EDITION.

